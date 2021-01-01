From lauren ralph lauren
LAUREN Ralph Lauren Floral Jersey Faux-Wrap Peplum Blouse
With its peplum silhouette, this sophisticated LAUREN Ralph Lauren Floral Jersey Faux-Wrap Peplum Blouse is defined by thoughtful details including delicate smocking and puffed sleeves. Ruffle-trim V-neckline. Wrap-style bodice with a hook-and-eye closure. Puffed three-quarter-length sleeves. Elasticized smocking creating a flounced cuff. Shirring into the sleeve caps. Elasticized waist creates a peplum hem. 95% viscose, 5% elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Sleeve Length: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.