From by cradox creative

BY CRADOX CREATIVE Floral Infinity Symbol with Flowers and Branches Covering it Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$24.49
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

SYMBOL FOR AUTISM AWARENESS Show your support for Autism Acceptance . This Infinity Symbol draped in different flowers is a gorgeous way to show that you accept Autism. The infinity symbol is a curious part of mathematics for a Math Teacher, math student, mathematician, scientist or inventor.. If you are doing a phd in mathematics or studying science, biology, chemistry or physics at college university or high school 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com