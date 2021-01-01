From carol's daughter
Carol's Daughter Floral Fantasy Supersize Body Cream Duo - 15 oz.
Advertisement
Carol's Daughter Floral Fantasy Supersize Body Cream Duo - 15 oz. What It Is Delight your senses with this Gardenia and Lavender Vanilla Body Cream duo from Carol's Daughter. What You Get 15 oz. Gardenia Body Cream 15 oz. Lavender Vanilla Body Cream Fragrance Notes Gardenia Body Cream Top: Neroli, bergamot and mandarin Mid: Gardenia orange blossom and orris Base: White musk, vanilla bean and sandalwood Lavender Vanilla Body Cream Top: Lavender Mid: Jasmine and heliotrope Base: Vanilla bean What It Does Gardenia Body Cream Helps provide intense, fast-absorbing moisture without greasiness Helps refresh, soften and soothe the look and feel of skin Helps optimize skin's appearance No parabens, petroleum, mineral oil or artificial colors Lavender Vanilla Body Cream Helps provide intense, fast-absorbing moisture without greasiness Helps refresh, soften and soothe the look and feel of skin Helps optimize skin's appearance No parabens, petroleum, mineral oil or artificial colors