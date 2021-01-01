From tarik ediz
Tarik Ediz - Floral Embroidered V-Neck Trumpet Dress 50066
Advertisement
Turn heads instantly when you wear this long dress by Tarik Ediz 50066. Features spaghetti straps that support the plunging neckline while a sheer inset safeguards a deep split at center front. Sectional seams appeal a dynamic fit along bust and midriff and floral embroidery wraps the waist. A side split opens along the fluted full-length skirt. This Tarik Ediz creation will sure to display your natural beauty and grace. Model is wearing Peach Nectar color. Style: tediz_50066 Details: Spaghetti straps Plunging neckline Sheer fabric Mid-open back Floral embroidery Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Front side slit Length: Long Neckline: V-Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.