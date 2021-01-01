From saro

Floral Appliqué Pillow Down Filled - 14" x 23" | Ivory | Oblong | 1 Pc.

$122.70
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 Oblong ivory floral appliqué pillow down filled - 14" x 23" VINTAGE DESIGN: Our pillow with large stitched floral applique in plain color looks elegant to your livinmg space. PERFECT DECORATION: This pillow is ideal for your accenting your events or everyday home decorations. PREMIUM QUALITY: This pillow is made from 100% cotton which is soft and comfortable to use. EASY CLEAN-UP & REUSABLE: This pillow cover can be cool machine washed, avoid bleaching and you can use it again!, Manufacturer: Saro

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com