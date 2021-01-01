Vital Planet Flora Dog Daily Probiotic Beef Flavor Chewable Tablet Dog Supplement, 60 count

The Vital Planet Flora Dog Probiotic Dog Supplement supports a healthy, happy tummy for a healthy, happy pup. This supplement delivers 20 billion probiotic cultures and ten unique strains that closely match your furbaby’s digestive system. These probiotics help to boost your best friend’s natural gut bacteria, supporting the growth of healthy bacteria. They promote a healthy immune system and proper digestion for paw-some health. Tasty beef-flavored chewable tablets are appealing to even the pickiest pup. You can feed the tablets whole or crush them and add them to your dog’s food.