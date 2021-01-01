Flora 103047 3 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (103047-1006)

The Flora 103047 3 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge features a hand-forged wrought iron frame and three light sources and is perfect for foyers and entryways. Fixture ships with 15 feet of wire and 3 feet of chain. Suitable for damp locations. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Canopy finish is the same as the body finish. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting