From hubbardton forge

Flora 103047 3 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (103047-1006)

$1,082.73 on sale
($1,273.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Flora 103047 3 Light Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge features a hand-forged wrought iron frame and three light sources and is perfect for foyers and entryways. Fixture ships with 15 feet of wire and 3 feet of chain. Suitable for damp locations. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Canopy finish is the same as the body finish. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com