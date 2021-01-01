Wbm Home Floor Broom Brush Without Stick

WBM Home provides feasible cleaning tools to save your time and money with efficient cleaning action. WBM Home Broom brush without a stick is best to tackle dirt in small areas and corners with a convenient design. The long bristles are experts to sweep pebbles, sand, leaves from outdoor paths and indoors. With the perfect head, you can easily scrub away all the dust from hard-to-reach corners and under beds. Made with high-quality materials, plastic materials like PP/PET/TPR eases you’re cleaning.