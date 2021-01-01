From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do Flocked Metal Clothes Hangers, 20 Count
Honey-Can-Do HNG-01050 20-Pack Velvet Touch Suit Hanger, Black. Beautiful, soft and durable this clothes hanger is contoured to keep shirts, dresses, jackets and pants perfectly wrinkle-free. Features a 360-degree chrome, swivel rod hook to hang items easily on any closet rod, towel bar or standard size door. Durable metal construction provides strength, reliability and long-lasting beauty. Soft velvet coating is gentle on delicate garments and provides a non-slip surface that holds fabrics beautifully in place. Slim, space-saving design makes the most use of available hanging space with its 1/4" profile.