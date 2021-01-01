From kirkland's
Floating Lake Ballet Canvas Art Print
Make a statement with this striking art print. The bold colors and strong design of this piece make Floating Lake Ballet Canvas Art Print the perfect pop of color for any wall. Art measures 22L x 1.5W x 28H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Hues of black, white, gray, blue, purple, and red Features a ballerina subject Hangs by back-mounted hardware Artist: Ashvin Harrison Weight: 5 lbs. Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .