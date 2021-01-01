From river floating inspired river vibes related river

River Floating Inspired River Vibes Related River Float Desi Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things funny River Floating, hilarious River Vibes, cute River Float, River Floating dad, River Floating mom, River Floating family, River Floating humor, River Floating joke, funny River Party, novelty stream party 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com