Signature Design by Ashley Flintshire Living Room Collection Ottoman, One Size , Brown

Master the art of mid-century inspired design with this oversized accent ottoman. Sporting a crisp, clean profile, tapered feet and earthy auburn upholstery with menswear texture, what a retro-chic look that feels right on trend. Included: 1 Ottoman(s)Features: Upholstered, Backless, Quick ShipJoinery: Screwed, Blocked, Nailed, Stapled, GluedOttoman Measurements: 18 Height/Inches, 30 Depth/Inches, 52 Width/InchesSeat Depth: 30 InSeat Height: 18 InWeight (lb.): 38 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 70% Wood, 25% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessFabric Description: ChenilleFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported