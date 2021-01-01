From weworewhat
WeWoreWhat Flight Romper in Blue. - size L (also in XS)
Advertisement
WeWoreWhat Flight Romper in Blue. - size L (also in XS) WeWoreWhat Flight Romper in Blue. - size L (also in XS) Cotton blend. Made in China. Light fading and distressed detail. Front zipper closure. Elastic waistband with snap button tab. Breast flap pockets, hip slant pockets and back patch pockets. WWWR-WR14. WWO51-02. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.