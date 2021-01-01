Flexrail1 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant
Description
Features:Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: ConeNumber of Lights: 1Secondary/Accent Material: Secondary Material: Finish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Primary Material: Metal;GlassGlass Type: ColorfulWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: Swag Light: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent (CFL)Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: GU24/Twist and LockDimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 13Power Source: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Smart Enabled: Smart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: CordDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCALGreen Compliant: RoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesETL Listed: FIRA Certified: cETL Listed: UL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: YesTitle 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 6Body Width - Side to Side: 11Body Depth - Front to Back: 11Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: Assembly:Estimated Time to Set Up: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Adult Assembly Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Platinum, Shade Color: Amber