FlexiLED Leather Floor Lamp by Contardi Lighting - Color: Black (ACAM.000428)
Designed by King Roselli Architetti for the ideal reading experience, the FlexiLED Leather Floor Lamp stands with an evocative figure draped in couture. A steel mesh skeleton gives the structure flexibility and durability. Natural leather stitched elegantly over the mesh provides a stylish surface texture uncommon in the lighting sphere. The leather makes adjusting the figure a pleasant feel for the hands. The top of the piece houses a vibrant LED light tucked behind a diffusing polycarbonate lens. The piece creates a clean spread of light, ideal for reading and great for ambient lighting. Contardi features over thirty years of experience in the production of decorative lighting fixtures. Specializing in contract applications, the brand has become a go to lighting solution for interior designers and high-profile clientele and is now widely known on the international level.Contardi goes beyond fashions, pursuing a constant attention to features, quality and customer needs. This philosophy has resulted in products that are characterized by an unmistakable, yet discrete signature, suitable for any occasion or environment. Years of experience and flexibility in customization make Contardi's collection a creative starting point for architects and interior designers seeking the highest standards of quality and design aesthetics. Color: Black.