2 Pack Flexible Silicone Spatula, Turner, 600F Heat Resistant, Ideal for Flipping Eggs, Burgers, Crepes and More, Black

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 Pack-including Large and Small spatula. Sturdy, durable construction with a comfortable nonslip handle and silicone head bonded to a flexible stainless-steel core. Ideal for flipping eggs, burgers, crepes and more Thin, flexible silicone head with an angled edge that glides easily beneath food without damaging it Flexible silicone spatula head is heat resistant to 600F. BPA free, FDA approved and LFGB certified food grade silicone Safe for non-stick cookware, bakeware and electrics Dishwasher safe