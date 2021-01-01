From schnappi
67" Flexible Pole Cat Condo
This cat tree condominium has a multi-level design including scratched columns, soft land, big houses, and cute toys, providing an interesting place to rest and entertain your cat. Columns are covered with natural sisal for your cats to sharpen their claws and climb on pillars easily without damaging the plush surface. The soft base provides cats with a comfortable resting place, while the edge built around the top layers ensures safety. 2 large apartments accommodate your cat to maintain their privacy while they are taking a nap. The attached balls with bells also bring extra joy to your cat. Most importantly, the reinforced bottom layer and a safety belt ensure its stability. Without going out, your cat can play and relax in the tree and enjoy the same fun!