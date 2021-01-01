Flex Table Lamp by Vibia - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (0751-03/26)

Advertisement
The Flex Table Lamp was designed by Ramos and Bassols, made in Spain. Subtle beauty for contemporary workspaces. The Flex Table Lamp is a fully adjustable task-driven table lamp. Its sleek, low profile design and flexible head make it the perfect balance of form and function.With an innovative flexible head and starkly defined silhouette inspired by the graceful bend of the Bezier curve, the Flex possesses a calculated allure. Designer Ramos & Bassols' initial intention was to create a reading lamp to perfectly complement the demanding needs of today's workspace. The result was a LED Task lamp that surpasses all functional requirements for task lighting. IP20 Rated and UL Listed Purity in lines, refinement in materials, and innovation in technology. Based in Barcelona, a place of cultivated design culture and an important knowledge cluster. Color: White. Finish: Matte White Lacquer