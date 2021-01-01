From clarks
Clarks Flex Stitch
Advertisement
Head to date night in sophisticated style in the Clarks Flex Stitch wedge sandals. Featuring a peep toe with sling back and adjustable buckle closure. Lugged outsole with rubber finish and sleek upper. A platform wedge heel with color blocking and cork design. Slingback strap. Leather upper, lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 4 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.