From ecosmart fire
Flex Firebox - Peninsula with Decorative Sides by EcoSmart Fire - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (ESF.FX.86PN.BXR)
Advertisement
Look to the EcoSmart Flex Firebox - Peninsula with Decorative Sides for a beautiful 3-sided fire focal point that visually connects two adjacent spaces. Toughened Glass panels and windscreens provide unobstructed views to glowing flames. With the added decorative side, a Glass panel creates a cozy cubby for noncombustible logs, decorative rocks or other nonflammable fire media. Choose from a right, left or dual-sided configuration for a truly custom fire feature design. Self-contained burners fueled by Bioethanol burn cleanly without producing ash or fumes. This ease of use coupled with a solid Steel framework that can withstand high temperatures makes this decorative fire feature a top contender for modern homes or commercial applications. Introduced as an alternative to gas and wood fireplaces in 2002, EcoSmart Fire provides electric fireplaces to residential and commercial spaces. Known for their safe, smoke-free flame and adjustable heating levels, each fireplace consumes the same amount of energy as a lightbulb, making EcoSmart a healthy choice for the environment. With five different fireplace lengths to choose from, each product's heat-safe LED touchscreen adds a certain elegance to any space. Color: Black. Finish: Black