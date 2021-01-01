From dewalt
DeWALT Flex
If you are looking for a lightweight, innovative, durable work boot with the comfort of a running shoe, the DeWalt Flex is the one for you. It is a cool looking full grain nubuck leather boot with features you will not find in work boots at this price. Style number DXWP10027. All-Day comfort workboot. Steel Safety Toe that passes ASTM 2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH. Lace-up closure. Leather upper. Aerospace breathable moisture-wick mesh lining. ProComfort Dual Density removable insoles with ergonomic arch support with a layer of memory foam for comfort and a quick recovery polyurethane bottom layer. Padded tongue and collar for comfort. Textile lining and insole. ProComfort TPU shank for stability. No-slip wedge sole. Oil and slip resistant rubber outsole. Oil and Slip Resistant rated Mark II Wet 0.48 / Dry 0.94. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.