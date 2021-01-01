Fleury TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

The Fleury TV Stand is the perfect fusing between fashion with function. This entertainment center will be the main point for your living room look or den ensemble. It can accommodate TVs up to 60'' flat-screen and includes a cabinet with two sliding doors. Inside these doors, it showcases three shelves with cable cord management for keeping DVDs and media players. Brimming with modern style, its frame features a clean-lined silhouette and angled legs all finished in a white melamine veneer for an extra dash of distinction.