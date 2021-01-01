From vince shoes

Fletcher Leather Sneaker - 12 - Also in: 13, 11, 8, 8/5, 10, 9, 9/5

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

True to size - Slip-on - Smooth leather upper - Perforated details - Rubber soles

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com