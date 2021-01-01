From allsaints
AllSaints Fletcher Crossbody
Ready to be added to your collection, the AllSaintsâ¢ Fletcher Crossbody has a brand new silhouette. Crafted from super-soft leather. With gold-tone hardware. And multiple compartments. You can fit a lot in this one. Zip closure. Two pockets. Two interior pockets. Gold-tone hardware. Detachable strap. Will fit any generation iPhone. Constructed of 100% cow leather. 100% cotton lining. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 9 1 2 in Depth: 2 in Extended Depth: 3 in Height: 6 1 4 in Strap Length: 43 in Strap Drop: 21 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz