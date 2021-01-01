Create a space that is complete with traditional elegance, modern detailing and functionality with the set of two fletcher glass genie table lamps. The lovely, sculpted design of this timeless glass base adds a classic touch to your living room or bedroom. The colored glass finish is neutral, yet glamorous and fits perfectly with metal accents. The round drum shade keeps the look modern and fresh. Sold as a set of two. Features on on/off switch. Each lamp requires one (1) 100 watt bulb, not included and measures 14x14x29.5\" Decor Therapy Fletcher 2-Piece Standard Lamp Set with White Shades | MP2007