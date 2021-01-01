Fleece Feliz Navidad Christmas Light Funny Cute Sheep Xmas T-Shirt

Fleece Feliz Navidad Christmas Light Funny Sheep Christmas is an ugly Christmas present gift idea for mens womens kids youth teen boys or girls who are sheep lovers, alpaca lovers, llama enthusiatists love to celebrate Christmas holiday, holiday spirits. This fun design has a graphic of a cute sheep wrapped in Christmas tree lights and says fleece navidad. Great to wear to feliz navidad party or during holiday or as a Chritsmas pajama costume for giving presents on X-mas Eve to show love for cute sheep. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem