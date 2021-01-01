From david trubridge
Flax Pendant Light by David Trubridge - Color: Green (FLX-1500-NAT-LIM-ASM-PAK)
With splashes of color and elegant curves, the Flax Pendant Light by David Trubridge will bring a unique style to your illumination that is inspired by creatures of the sea. Manufactured in New Zealand, this striking pendant light will exude an exotic, playful atmosphere while delivering powerful illumination that is perfect for the bedroom or living room. Made of Natural Bamboo Plywood, the Flax Pendant Light is an excellent choice to show off your personality and elevate the beauty of your home. After sailing the Pacific with his family for several years, David Trubridge landed in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, in 1985 and stayed, beginning to design lighting in 2004. Inspired by the natural and cultural environment there, his airy, contemporary designs are constructed from sustainable wood, nontoxic oils and recyclable plastics. David Trubridge's environmentally responsible designs, like his Coral pendant, were an instigator of the international raw sophistication trend. Color: Green.