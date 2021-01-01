Flat Bar Brno Chair by Knoll - Color: Brown - Finish: Chrome - (255C-C-VO904)

Advertisement
The Brno chair dates from 1930, the year it was designed for the Tugendhat house in Czechoslovakia by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. In that original home, its minimalistic design reflected the simple sophistication surrounding it. And it's that same minimalism that makes the chair endlessly versatile to this day. This edition sporting a flat bar frame is available with or without arm pads for a personalized fit into your dÃ©cor story. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Brown.