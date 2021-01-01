From flash furniture
Flash Fundamentals Mid-Back Black LeatherSoft-Padded Task Office Chair with Arms, BIFMA Certified
When it's time to hit the books to study for that upcoming exam, the swivel Flash Fundamentals Mid-Back Black LeatherSoft-Padded Task Office Chair fits perfectly under dorm or bedroom desks. This mid-back chair is upholstered in LeatherSoft material that blends leather and polyurethane for added softness and durability. The lever controls the seat height and when pulled out allows you to rock and recline. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob located underneath the seat to increase or decrease the amount of force needed to rock and recline. Group study sessions and daily work assignments flow with ease while working on this computer chair. Providing exceptional value for today's modern office, our Fundamental Seating will afford you the opportunity to purchase seating for all your needs.