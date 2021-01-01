The Modern abstract design of this rug will make a bold statement in any room. By alternating the pattern flow from low, tightly looped pile, to tall, cut pile, the weavers have created a work of art that seems to have a rhythmic movement. All of the cut pile is meticulously sheared by hand to create a rich sculpted appearance. Multiple shades of Blues and Grey blend to gather in harmony to create soothing feel reminiscent of an ocean view! Lowe's Flare 9 x 12 Blue Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | FLAFR100500090912