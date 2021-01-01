Warehouse of Tiffany Flamur 5 in. 1-Light Indoor Gold Finish Pendant Chandelier

Features: Lighting Type: Pendant Fixture Finish: Gold Shade. Material: Clear Glass Shade. Color: Clear Setting: Indoor Number of Lights: One (1) Bulb Type: 60-W E26 (not included) Hardwired Description: This is the gorgeous Flamur 1-Light pendant. Bring a mixture of classical and industrial lighting to your dining room with this unique pendant light. Also looks great in your main entryway. A nice way to greet your guests. The black and gold finish and open design create an elegant, contemporary fixture.