HUE Flamingo Flight Classic PJ Bermuda
Sleep soundly and stay cool in the HUE Flamingo Flight Classic PJ Bermuda shorts with its elastic waistband, a relaxed fit for the ultimate comfort, and a ribbon drawstring for both utility and style . Cute flamingo pattern 60% cotton, 40% rayon. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 21 in Inseam: 11 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.