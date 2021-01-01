Flamingo Christmas Tree Light Santa Xmas Women Kids Pajamas T-Shirt

Christmas Flamingo design. Drop your candy canes! Fresh from the north pole, our festive elves just made the cutest holiday outfit, and we're selling it to you! For a seasonal matching family photo, movie night, or pajamas. Xmas gift for the dog loving men, women, teen, boys, girls, dad, son, mommy, daddy, mama, papa, grandma, or grandpa who believe in Santa Claus. Celebrate Jesus' Birthday, sing Merry Christmas carols, build a snowman, and put up lights & decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem