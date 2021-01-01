From dogs by 14th floor

Flamingo Christmas Tree Light Santa Xmas Women Kids Pajamas T-Shirt

$18.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Christmas Flamingo design. Drop your candy canes! Fresh from the north pole, our festive elves just made the cutest holiday outfit, and we're selling it to you! For a seasonal matching family photo, movie night, or pajamas. Xmas gift for the dog loving men, women, teen, boys, girls, dad, son, mommy, daddy, mama, papa, grandma, or grandpa who believe in Santa Claus. Celebrate Jesus' Birthday, sing Merry Christmas carols, build a snowman, and put up lights & decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com