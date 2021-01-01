From bepuzzled
Flamingo 3D Pixel Puzzle 210 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
Fun and fancy! 3D Pixel Puzzles are the next generation of collectible 3D puzzles. More than 210 vibrant Pixel Pieces assemble to make our Flamingo. This standard puzzle is graded 2 out of 3 for difficulty and is a challenge for the accomplished puzzler. Each 3D Pixel Puzzle features precision-tooled pieces and displays beautifully. Coming in three sizes (and levels of difficulty), 3D Pixel Puzzles feature quirky, often retro themes. Get started with the Mini puzzles: Wine and Coffee. Get hooked with our Standard puzzles: Burger, Cupcake, MicroBrew, Shark, Skull with Rose, Stilettos, Tractor, and Unicorn. Our Deluxe puzzles will challenge you the most: Sushi and Astronaut. Illustrated, step-by-step instructions included. Approximate assembled size when completed: 5 x 4.5 x 2.5 inches.