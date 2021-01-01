White Flameless Solar Outdoor Candles, Set of 2

Our White Flameless Solar Outdoor Candles make it easy to safely illuminate your patio space! Simply stick them in the sun during the day, and set the tone with their gentle glow in the evening. Set includes two (2) candles Large candle measures 6H x 3 in. in diameter Small candle measures 4H x 3 in. in diameter Crafted of plastic White finish Features a wave top style Unscented Flameless pillar design Solar powered Includes a programmable timer Requires one (1) AA 12V 300MAH NiMh battery Up to 8 hours of light time when fully charged by sun Outdoor safe Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.