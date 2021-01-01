From emile henry
Emile Henry Flame Top Pizza Stone, 14.5 Inches, Charcoal
Made in France. Made of all natural materials and manufactured using Emile Henry proprietary flame Technology Designed to use in the oven or on a BBQ grill. Safe to use on gas, Charcoal and natural wood grills up to 900 degrees F; can be used in all types of ovens and also used under the broiler Glazed pizza stone is durable and scratch resistant. Cut directly on the glazed pizza stone without damaging or scratching the surface. Micro-crazed glaze contributes to crispy well baked crusts. Heat It up. The pizza stone can withstand high oven temperatures up 900 degrees F. The pizza stone can turn a BBQ grill into an outdoor pizza oven. Handles make it easy to use and carry. Easy to clean. Dishwasher safe, easily cleaned with soap or water. 10 year against manufacturing defects when used in a household environment., Weight: 5.73 Pounds, Manufacturer: Emile Henry