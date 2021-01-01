Blue Flame Soccer Bedding Set for Children Boys, 3D Sports Soccer Microfiber Comforter Cover with 1 Pillowcase Fire and Ice Duvet Cover with Zipper.

NO Comforter! Material:100% high quality Microfiber. Environmentally friendly, anti-allergic, giving you a warm and comfortable sleep. With a hidden zipper, it is more durable and easier to care than buttons. The ergonomic design of the strap positioning: four-point strap design, easy to fix the core is easy to disassemble, easy to clean, take care of your comfortable life. Metal zipper: Concealed metal zipper design, zipper durable and beautiful, does not hurt the skin. We provide 30 days return service, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to send us an email, we will serve you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.