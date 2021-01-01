From boredkoalas volleyball throw pillow gifts

BoredKoalas Volleyball Throw Pillow Gifts Flame Fire Ice Volleyball Cool Sport Player Team Coach Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Grab this cool Flame Fire Ice Volleyball pillow as a gift for your mom, dad, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend son or daughter who loves Sport throw pillows This cool Flame Fire Ice Volleyball pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for sport lovers, athletes, volleyball players, team and coach men, women, kids for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com