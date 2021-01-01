Z-Lite FL119 Ramsay 1 Light Floor Lamp Olde Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps Floor Lamps

From z-lite
Z-Lite FL119 Ramsay 1 Light Floor Lamp Features:Includes metal shadePair with other items in the Ramsay CollectionMade of steelDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleCapable of being dimmedUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 59.2" Width: 11.4" Product Weight: 10.3 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Max Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Floor Lamps Olde Bronze