Drinkpod LLC Fizzpod Soda Maker Fizzy Drink Machine with 2 CO2 Cylinders

Ever wished you could create your own carbonated beverages at home? As someone who’s been striving to live a healthier lifestyle, you’re doing your best to avoid sodas. Your once go-to drink’s high sugar and preservatives content is something you’d rather not touch again. Although you’ve been successful at ridding your diet of unhealthy beverages, you can’t deny how much you miss fizzy drinks. If only it’s possible to enjoy those crisp refreshments the healthy way. Create flavorful and fun healthy beverages with the drink pod fizzed soda maker! Gone are the days when you had to purchase canned and bottled carbonated drinks to get your fix. With our fizzed, you can indulge in fresh and wholesome fizzy beverages at any time of the day, all while having total control of each ingredient that goes into them. The fun and possibilities are endless with this beverage machine. You can use it not just for juices, tea and coffee, but also for alcoholic drinks like sangria! What makes this soda maker even more awesome is it has 2 auto-relief valves and two manual relief valves to minimize the risk of blocking, so you can put the fruit slices, juice, soda and ice in the bottle without worry. Our ingenious refreshments maker is capable of air charging, so there’s no need to deal with wires getting in the way as you prepare drinks. Included in this package are TWO 60l 14.5 oz co2 carbonator cartridge! Our proprietary Fizz Infuser technology is what makes this possible through controlled pressure release. Color: Black