NuFACE FIX Wanderlust Collection in Beauty: NA. Take your beauty routine to the next level with the limited-edition NuFACE FIX Wanderlust Collection, a travel-friendly set of 4 beauty essentials to tighten, smooth and hydrate skin. Featuring the NuFACE FIX Device that provides gentle NuFACE microcurrent energy to instantly firm, smooth, and tighten the look of skin in just minutes a day. It also includes Prep-N-Glow Cleansing Cloths to ensure skin is prepped for an optimal treatment and FIX Serum, the first ionized microcurrent skincare serum supercharged with active beauty ingredients to boost your NuFACE FIX Device for instant results.In a clinical study of the FIX Device*:- 100% of women said their skin felt instantly hydrated- 97% of women said their skin felt instantly tighter around the eyes- 95% of women said their eyes appeared less puffy- 92% of women said their treatment area felt instantly firmer*A single center, non-randomized, single-arm trial to evaluate the performance of FIX Device for the treatment of mild to moderate fine lines and wrinkles, 3 minutes per treatment area (individual results may vary based on skin type and skin condition). Includes: NuFACE FIX Device in Blush, NuFACE FIX Serum (0.25 oz/ 7.4 ml), Prep-N-Glow Textured Cleansing Cloths (5-pack), Optimizing Mist (1 fl oz/ 29 ml), Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and Micro USB Cable. Suitable for normal skin. Targets fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, mouth, forehead, and nasolabial folds by instantly firming, smoothing, and tightening the look of skin. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Alcohols, Oils, Fragrance, Artificial Colors, Phthalates and Gluten. Cleanse skin with Prep-N-Glow cloths, then apply FIX Serum. Using the FIX Device feathering technique, treat areas of concern as instructed. Tap in remaining serum for lasting skincare benefits. Use up to 2 times daily. Keep skin soft and hydrated with Optimizing Mist after treatment and throughout your day. Use FIX Device after any NuFACE Trinity or Mini Facial Treatment. NUFR-WU29. 41021. NuFACE strives to be the innovator of clinically proven, at-home anti-aging devices used by every woman to look and feel more beautiful. Launched in 2005 by esthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, NuFace sought to provide clients with a home-care version of the transformative microcurrent treatments they received in Carol's office. Since then, NuFACE devices have become the secret weapon of everyone who aspires to look their best.