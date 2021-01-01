From ashley furniture
Five Queens Court Shelburne King 4 Piece Comforter Set, Indigo
Advertisement
The Shelburne 4-Piece Comforter Set is exquisite, with fine details throughout each component. This ensemble is constructed with a faux linen fabric in a deep heathered indigo blue hue. A crewel embroidery technique in a detailed contemporary scroll design in optic white runs horizontally along the drop of the bed. Complete with a comforter, two matching pillow shams and a bed skirt, this oversized set is a showstopper that will bring lasting comfort and compliments. Pair this collection with the Shelburne accent pillows, shams and window treatments to complete the look.