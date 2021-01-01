From nydj
NYDJ Five-Pocket Denim Skirt in Darcey Paisley
The NYDJ Five-Pocket Denim Skirt in Darcey Paisley offers a fun feel with its allover paisley design, while giving you all day comfort in the Lift Tuck TechnologyÂ® that lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel trims the tummy. Classic 5-pocket design. Belt loop waist with brand patch at back. Zip fly and button closure. Knee-length design with a straight hemline. 73% cotton, 15% lyocell, 10% viscose, 2% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Skirt Length: 21 1 2 in Waist Measurement: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.