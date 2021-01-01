From inbox zero
Fitzpatrick Height Adjustable Desk
The product is a versatile desk and study table with an extra-large desktop area. The desktop can hold a large screen display computer and some materials for learning or working. High-quality materials to let you use are with peace of mind. The best partner to work with at home and office. With a compact design and 5-tier equipped shelf, this computer desk creates super large storage with less space occupying. Combined with a two-side X-shape frame, there will be no worry about the table stability. As the material we use is of P2 grade, you may rest assured about your health for there is a less harmful substance. The height of the table leg is adjustable, which ensures greater practicality to use on all kinds of ground. Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black