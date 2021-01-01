Mohawk Home Fitzgerald Oyster 8 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Area Rug

Bursting with bold hues like aqua blue, orange, magenta pink, cool pale grey, green and teal, the distressed style of Mohawk Home's Fitzgerald Area Rug in Oyster, size 8 ft. x 10 ft., merges modern color with a traditional vintage inspired Persian motif. Add beautiful design to any space, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more, with this designer style. Woven with premium stain resistant synthetic yarn, this area rug is resilient despite daily wear-and-tear and is ideal even for high traffic areas. Vacuum regularly and spot clean as needed with a solution of mild detergent and water to effortlessly maintain.