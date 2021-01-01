FitFlop Margan

Advertisement
A great pair of Chelsea boots is not only a wardrobe staple (their simplicity works with a wide range of outfits), this version is waterproof too. A special seam-sealed inner lining, and non-wicking stretch panels, pull tabs and stitching, keep your feet dry. While the combination of classic leather uppers and a casual sneaker-style sole, is perfect for dress-down work days or elevating a weekend look. They're also soft to pull on, and superb underfoot thanks to our light, flexible, non-stop cushioning Anatomicush™ midsoles. Whatever the weather, unlikely to leave your feet.