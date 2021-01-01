Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control Chicken Formula Small Breed Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag

Help your furry friend stay in shape with Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control Chicken Formula Small Breed Dry Dog Food! Specially designed for small breed dogs, this canine kibble is made with real chicken as the very first ingredient and contains 40% less fat than Eukanuba’s Adult Small Breed dog food to help encourage lean muscle mass. It also offers DHA and antioxidants to help support healthy brain function, plus glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support your sidekick’s joint and muscle health.