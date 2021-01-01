Fisherman I can t work today my arm is in a cast Funny Premium T-Shirt

Gift design for the fisherman or fisherwoman in your life. Love spending your time on the lake, ocean or river with your line in the water? This retro design is for you. Vintage Fisherman Sunset Design showing the excitement of catching a fish along with the peacefulness of the outdoors. Perfect fisherman gift. Wear this shirt with a fishing pole in our hand and catch the big one. Lucky Fishing Tee. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.