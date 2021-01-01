Bar Harbor Fish Stock, 15 oz. (Pack of 6)

Nothing to hide sustainably harvested fish and seafood species High quality fresh cut, aromatic vegetables A convenient easy to prepare option that is the perfect start to your favorite seafood recipe! Carefully crafted with the finest quality California wine, herbs & spices Made with all natural, real and simple ingredients with no preservatives, and no msg ever. Fish stock for use in all your favorite seafood recipes Perfect for use as a cooking liqued for fish or seafood entrees Produced in small batches Made with all natural ingredients Fresh off the docks of Maine