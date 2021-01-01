Firth Rectangular End Table

This reclaimed wood end table has the rustic, restored character that's sure to fit right in with your farmhouse decor. It's crafted from reclaimed pine wood in a warm nutmeg finish that lets you see all the charming little variations in the natural wood grain. This side table has straightforward lines and wood paneling for fuss-free living room storage. Its open, floor-level shelf and top drawer give you plenty of space to stash everyday essentials. A dark metal cup pull adds a finishing touch of rustic style.